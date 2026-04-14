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104 / 365
Pity I wasn't using my macro P4143348
The Jerusalem artichoke flowers caught my eye when I was searching for a photo, then I noticed the fly. It wasn't until I checked the shots on my computer that I saw the bubble coming from the fly's mouth.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Merrelyn
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@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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3
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Album
365 -2026
Camera
OM-1
Taken
14th April 2026 4:11pm
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flower
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jerusalem_artichoke
JackieR
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Oh my word!! Such fantastic detail
April 14th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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That's incredible! It's tack sharp.
April 14th, 2026
KV
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Sometimes it’s nice to use a long lens to get a macro type shot. Nice focus.
April 14th, 2026
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