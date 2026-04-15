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Backlit cosmos and bokeh P4153351 by merrelyn
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Backlit cosmos and bokeh P4153351

Another quick, late afternoon shot in the garden was all I managed today. The backlit cosmos was looking very pretty.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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gloria jones ace
Lovely
April 15th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up.
April 15th, 2026  
narayani ace
It’s looking lovely
April 15th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
April 15th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
So pretty
April 15th, 2026  
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