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105 / 365
Backlit cosmos and bokeh P4153351
Another quick, late afternoon shot in the garden was all I managed today. The backlit cosmos was looking very pretty.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Merrelyn
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@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Photo Details
Views
10
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5
Fav's
3
Album
365 -2026
Camera
OM-1
Taken
15th April 2026 4:17pm
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flowers
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backlit
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bokeh
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garden
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cosmos
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backlight
gloria jones
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Lovely
April 15th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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Beautiful close up.
April 15th, 2026
narayani
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It’s looking lovely
April 15th, 2026
Dorothy
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Beautiful!
April 15th, 2026
Jennifer
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So pretty
April 15th, 2026
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