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Look, I can move the whale. by merrelyn
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Look, I can move the whale.

This afternoon we attended a free community event put on by the City Council. This whale was one of two puppets set for the kids to interact with. This little girl seemed quite chuffed with the experience.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely fun shot.
April 18th, 2026  
Monica
She looks delighted
April 18th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, very cool.
April 18th, 2026  
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