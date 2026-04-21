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A victim of last night's strong wind DSC_9123
We're off to dinner with friends tonight so I'm posting early.
I found this beautiful bunch of frangipani flowers on the lawn this morning. The strong wind had also snapped a branch from our jacaranda. Luckily no real damage was done.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Photo Details
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5
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Album
365 -2026
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
21st April 2026 2:56pm
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flowers
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vase
,
frangipani
narayani
ace
These are a pretty colour. It was wild last night!
April 21st, 2026
Wylie
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Well rescued
April 21st, 2026
Sam Palmer
Beautiful
April 21st, 2026
Babs
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Sounds like you had quite a wild night weatherwise. Glad to hear you didn't have too much damage. The storm has given you a beautiful photo opportunity.
April 21st, 2026
Beverley
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very pretty... you saved a beauty
April 21st, 2026
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