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A victim of last night's strong wind DSC_9123 by merrelyn
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A victim of last night's strong wind DSC_9123

We're off to dinner with friends tonight so I'm posting early.
I found this beautiful bunch of frangipani flowers on the lawn this morning. The strong wind had also snapped a branch from our jacaranda. Luckily no real damage was done.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Merrelyn

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@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Photo Details

narayani ace
These are a pretty colour. It was wild last night!
April 21st, 2026  
Wylie ace
Well rescued
April 21st, 2026  
Sam Palmer
Beautiful
April 21st, 2026  
Babs ace
Sounds like you had quite a wild night weatherwise. Glad to hear you didn't have too much damage. The storm has given you a beautiful photo opportunity.
April 21st, 2026  
Beverley ace
very pretty... you saved a beauty
April 21st, 2026  
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