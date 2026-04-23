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113 / 365
Something must have gone very wrong! DSC_9144
For April Words - burnt and Six Word Story.
I hadn't found anything to photograph so I had a little play.
This one's definitely bob.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Photo Details
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11
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3
Album
365 -2026
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
23rd April 2026 4:40pm
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candle
,
letter
,
pearls
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burnt
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sixws-164
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april26words
JackieR
ace
Isn't this beautiful
April 23rd, 2026
Wylie
ace
Creative shot
April 23rd, 2026
Renee Salamon
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Lovely
April 23rd, 2026
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