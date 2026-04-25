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ANZAC Day, Lest We Forget P4254393 by merrelyn
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ANZAC Day, Lest We Forget P4254393

Today Palm Beach Rotary Club (Graham's club) hosted their 37th ANZAC Day Gunfire Breakfast following the Rockingham Dawn Service. The breakfast has changed over the years. It used to be a full sit down breakfast of bacon, eggs, sausages, beans and toast. Unfortunately this has changed since COVID as costs have increased and donations have decreased. This year we served bacon and egg rolls (about 350 of them). Needless to say, I didn't make it across the road to the Dawn Service, but I did manage to go back later to pay my respects.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Photo Details

narayani ace
Lovely image
April 25th, 2026  
Babs ace
Lovely image. Lest we forget
April 25th, 2026  
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