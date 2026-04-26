Spider Chrysanthemum DSC_9155

After yesterday's early start we had hoped for a quiet day today but that wasn't to be. Graham's Rotary Club was running the sausage sizzle at the local market and we became the emergency back up for 2 members who weren't well. It was a 5.45am start and we were on the go until early afternoon. Our lovely young neighbours then came over mid afternoon to invite us to a spur of the moment family barbecue.

Luckily this chrysanthemum was still holding up ok because I didn't have the energy to go hunting for a photo.