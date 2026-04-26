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Spider Chrysanthemum DSC_9155 by merrelyn
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Spider Chrysanthemum DSC_9155

After yesterday's early start we had hoped for a quiet day today but that wasn't to be. Graham's Rotary Club was running the sausage sizzle at the local market and we became the emergency back up for 2 members who weren't well. It was a 5.45am start and we were on the go until early afternoon. Our lovely young neighbours then came over mid afternoon to invite us to a spur of the moment family barbecue.
Luckily this chrysanthemum was still holding up ok because I didn't have the energy to go hunting for a photo.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured, you get such lovely reflections.
April 27th, 2026  
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