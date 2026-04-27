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The dolphins came out to play......P4273797 by merrelyn
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The dolphins came out to play......P4273797

but the blue whales didn't .
Last year our wonderful kids bought us tickets for a blue whale trip for our birthdays. The season is extremely short and the first available trips were for 26th and 27th April this year. We booked 27th. Unfortunately today was cold, wet and quite rough. In the 7 hours we spent on the water we saw a couple of blows, a glimpse of a blue whale's back and a tail flip as it dived. The best part of the day was when a very large pod of dolphins came in to play around the boat. The rest of the day was very disappointing and due to the weather conditions, it probably should have been postponed.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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JackieR ace
I'm so disappointed for you, I know you were looking forwards to the trip. Fab dolphins though!!
April 27th, 2026  
Merrelyn ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond It took us hours to warm up again once we got home.
April 27th, 2026  
Diana ace
What a pity, I can feel your pain Merrelyn! At least you got a great shot of the dolphins.
April 27th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
April 27th, 2026  
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