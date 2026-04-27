The dolphins came out to play......P4273797

but the blue whales didn't .

Last year our wonderful kids bought us tickets for a blue whale trip for our birthdays. The season is extremely short and the first available trips were for 26th and 27th April this year. We booked 27th. Unfortunately today was cold, wet and quite rough. In the 7 hours we spent on the water we saw a couple of blows, a glimpse of a blue whale's back and a tail flip as it dived. The best part of the day was when a very large pod of dolphins came in to play around the boat. The rest of the day was very disappointing and due to the weather conditions, it probably should have been postponed.