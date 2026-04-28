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118 / 365
Taking a break from eating P4284001
28th April 2026
28th Apr 26
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Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Photo Details
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10
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3
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1
Album
365 -2026
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OM-1
Taken
28th April 2026 4:11pm
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birds
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garden
,
galahs
Beverley
ace
deserves a little rest... beautiful photo
April 28th, 2026
Babs
ace
I bet you had to be quick, they don't stop eating for long do they
April 28th, 2026
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
what a beautiful bird!
April 28th, 2026
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