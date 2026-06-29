Getting ready to launch the kite P6295533

We went for a walk along the beach this afternoon and we came across this open area between a couple of the hotels. Several groups of young men were flying kites and others were getting kites ready to fly. This group had several attempts to get this huge kite airborne. We were wondering if they were making small adjustments because they would get it above the trees and only to bring it down again. There were at least three more people out of the frame who were holding the rope attached to the kite. It was quite an effort to maintain control when it was in the air.

