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Getting ready to launch the kite P6295533 by merrelyn
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Getting ready to launch the kite P6295533

We went for a walk along the beach this afternoon and we came across this open area between a couple of the hotels. Several groups of young men were flying kites and others were getting kites ready to fly. This group had several attempts to get this huge kite airborne. We were wondering if they were making small adjustments because they would get it above the trees and only to bring it down again. There were at least three more people out of the frame who were holding the rope attached to the kite. It was quite an effort to maintain control when it was in the air.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Diana ace
That must be the biggest kite I have ever seen, it must have looked great in the sky.
June 29th, 2026  
Merrelyn ace
@ludwigsdiana they look great, but they are usually so high that you don’t realise how big they actually are.
June 29th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks great and is so interesting.
June 29th, 2026  
Tunia McClure ace
it just seems too big
June 29th, 2026  
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