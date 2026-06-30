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181 / 365
And so ends June P6305584
This is a small part of the entrance to the Ayodya Hotel which is across the road from our hotel.
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365 -2026
Camera
OM-1
Taken
30th June 2026 5:22pm
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fountain
,
garden
,
statue
,
bali
,
nusa_dua
,
ayodya
,
30dw-2026
,
sms13
KWind
ace
Wonderfully composed and focused!
June 30th, 2026
Diana
ace
Fabulous statue and capture.
June 30th, 2026
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