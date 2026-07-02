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183 / 365
There are frangipanis everywhere…P7025727
which is fortunate because we had a very lazy day by the pool. When I eventually pulled my camera out the birds refused to cooperate.
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Merrelyn
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@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Photo Details
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6
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4
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Album
365 -2026
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OM-1
Taken
2nd July 2026 3:35pm
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flowers
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bokeh
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bali
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frangipanis
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nusa_dua
Diana
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Beautifully captured, they are gorgeous.
July 2nd, 2026
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
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Very pretty composition!
July 2nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Beautiful
July 2nd, 2026
gloria jones
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Gorgeous shot, colors
July 2nd, 2026
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