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I'd rather be in Bali! P7055812
We got home at 3am. Luckily I managed to get the washing done and mostly dry before the change in weather. It has been cold and wet since early afternoon. It's a bit of a shock to the system
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Photo Details
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5
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3
Album
365 -2026
Camera
OM-1
Taken
5th July 2026 3:20pm
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rain
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garden
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rain_chain
narayani
ace
Nice capture of the water movement. You did well getting your washing done!
July 5th, 2026
Merrelyn
ace
@narayani
The rain held off until around 2 and we had a decent breeze during the morning.
July 5th, 2026
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of the falling rain.
July 5th, 2026
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