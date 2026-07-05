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I'd rather be in Bali! P7055812 by merrelyn
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I'd rather be in Bali! P7055812

We got home at 3am. Luckily I managed to get the washing done and mostly dry before the change in weather. It has been cold and wet since early afternoon. It's a bit of a shock to the system
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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narayani ace
Nice capture of the water movement. You did well getting your washing done!
July 5th, 2026  
Merrelyn ace
@narayani The rain held off until around 2 and we had a decent breeze during the morning.
July 5th, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of the falling rain.
July 5th, 2026  
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