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The Smiling Garden Shredder P7106073 by merrelyn
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The Smiling Garden Shredder P7106073

Graham moved him and his mate along after I got a photo.
I'm posting early today as we're joining friends for a Christmas in July dinner this evening. All sorts of "activities" have been planned so it should be a lot of fun.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a great shot! And a great idea!
July 10th, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up of this destructive critter! Good that it was removed ;-)
July 10th, 2026  
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