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191 / 365
The Smiling Garden Shredder P7106073
Graham moved him and his mate along after I got a photo.
I'm posting early today as we're joining friends for a Christmas in July dinner this evening. All sorts of "activities" have been planned so it should be a lot of fun.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Merrelyn
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@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Album
365 -2026
Camera
OM-1
Taken
10th July 2026 1:00pm
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insects
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garden
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grasshopper
Issi Bannerman
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What a great shot! And a great idea!
July 10th, 2026
Diana
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Fabulous close up of this destructive critter! Good that it was removed ;-)
July 10th, 2026
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