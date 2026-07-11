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This was the last one standing DSC_9228 by merrelyn
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This was the last one standing DSC_9228

Today we pruned the roses.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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