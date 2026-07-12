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I'm glad someone eats the spilt seed P7126113 by merrelyn
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I'm glad someone eats the spilt seed P7126113

The galahs and corellas throw out more seed than they eat. The young galahs are often on the ground cleaning up some of the spilt seed.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Merrelyn

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@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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John Falconer ace
Lovely photo. Great sharp eyes
July 12th, 2026  
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