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All I've Got DSC_9237 by merrelyn
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All I've Got DSC_9237

By the time I got home this afternoon it was bucketing down. Beads is one of the July words, so I give you beads.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Fun beads. Love the aqua colour.
July 16th, 2026  
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