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All I've Got DSC_9237
By the time I got home this afternoon it was bucketing down. Beads is one of the July words, so I give you beads.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Album
365 -2026
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
16th July 2026 5:14pm
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beads
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july25words
Dorothy
ace
Fun beads. Love the aqua colour.
July 16th, 2026
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