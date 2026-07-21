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Norseman's Tin Camel Roundabout by merrelyn
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Norseman's Tin Camel Roundabout

I love Norseman's camels. They commemorate the historic camel trains that transported mail and freight between outback towns before the arrival of modern transport.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Babs ace
They are fabulous
July 22nd, 2026  
narayani ace
They are very cool!
July 22nd, 2026  
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