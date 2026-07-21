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Norseman's Tin Camel Roundabout
I love Norseman's camels. They commemorate the historic camel trains that transported mail and freight between outback towns before the arrival of modern transport.
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Photo Details
Views
7
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2
Album
365 -2026
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
21st July 2026 4:05pm
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sculptures
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camels
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norseman
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sms14
Babs
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They are fabulous
July 22nd, 2026
narayani
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They are very cool!
July 22nd, 2026
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