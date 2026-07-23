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204 / 365
Rusty relics from days gone by P7236327
The rusty old farm machinery caught my eye when we were walking around the station today. I would have loved a closer look but we had no access.
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Album
365 -2026
Camera
OM-1
Taken
23rd July 2026 3:37pm
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trees
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sixws-167
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Diana
ace
Lovely shot with the beautiful trees.
July 23rd, 2026
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