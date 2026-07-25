Today's Journey

It was a much shorter drive today, only 287kms but we lost another 45 mins when we changed time zones at the South Australian border. When crossing the Nullarbor you have to call into at least one of the lookouts to see the fabulous Bunda Cliffs. Our next stop was the iconic Nullarbor Roadhouse . It was interesting to see a wild dingo happily wandering around the area. Unfortunately it was very comfortable with people and was hoping for a handout. I was pleased that I didn't see anyone trying to feed it.

We reached The Head of the Bight by just after 2pm and spent a fabulous two hours watching whales from the boardwalk. There were more than 20 whales in the immediate area and I was thrilled to see two white calves and a mother with twins. The day ended with a beautiful sunset.