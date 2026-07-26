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It's a bit chilly at Fowlers Bay P7265080 by merrelyn
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It's a bit chilly at Fowlers Bay P7265080

It didn't get above 15c today, hopefully it will be a bit warmer tomorrow. We have a couple of days here and we were hoping to see more whales but it seems that this year they have decided to go elsewhere.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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