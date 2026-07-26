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It's a bit chilly at Fowlers Bay P7265080
It didn't get above 15c today, hopefully it will be a bit warmer tomorrow. We have a couple of days here and we were hoping to see more whales but it seems that this year they have decided to go elsewhere.
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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365 -2026
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E-M1MarkII
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26th July 2026 11:59am
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