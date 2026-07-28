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We're halfway across Australia by merrelyn
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We're halfway across Australia

Kimba is a lovely little town. It's known as the town that marks the halfway point along the major driving route between the west and east coasts of Australia. It is also home to the "Big Galah" and a beautifully painted silo.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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JackieR ace
How exciting
July 28th, 2026  
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