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209 / 365
We're halfway across Australia
Kimba is a lovely little town. It's known as the town that marks the halfway point along the major driving route between the west and east coasts of Australia. It is also home to the "Big Galah" and a beautifully painted silo.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Merrelyn
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@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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365 -2026
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28th July 2026 9:13pm
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JackieR
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How exciting
July 28th, 2026
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