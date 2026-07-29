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High and dry, forlorn and forgotten P7295191
I'm sure that I photographed this boat when we were in Port Augusta about 3 years ago. It still has ropes attaching it to moorings and it looks like it would still float at high tide. I wonder about its story.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Album
365 -2026
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E-M1MarkII
Taken
29th July 2026 2:53pm
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boat
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Babs
ace
It has such character.
July 29th, 2026
Beverley
ace
the cloud is also amazing to see...
July 29th, 2026
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