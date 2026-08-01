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213 / 365
Feasting on flowers P8017059
I saw the blossom on this gum tree and then noticed the wattlebirds flying flitting around it. As I got closer I also discovered several rainbow lorikeets enjoying its bounty.
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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Photo Details
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10
Album
365 -2026
Camera
OM-1
Taken
1st August 2026 2:46pm
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flowers
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trees
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blossom
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rainbow_lorikeet
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flowering_gum
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port_augusta
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