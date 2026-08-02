Andamooka Historical Cottages

Today we travelled to the small opal mining town of Andamooka. The town has certainly seen better days but it was an interesting place to visit. There are now only about 20 miners actively working in the area.The local Progress Association has preserved some of the old cottage/dugouts in a small historical precinct. It was great to be able to wander freely through these old dwellings.

This was taken from the sign at the site.

Andamooka was first sighted in 1858 by John McDouall Stuart and he named the area after a native designation meaning large waterhole. In 1872, a pastoral lease was taken out for Andamooka Station, and 58 years later, in 1930, two boundary riders, Sam Brookes and Roy Shepperd found opal floaters at a site now known as Treloars Hill.

Today Andamooka is a sprawling township set in the hollow of an otherwise deadflat desert, and as one enters the town, one is struck by the randomness of the layout.

Temporary, make-do accommodation has always been a fact of life in Andamooka. Once tents, dugouts, corrugated iron humpies and stone shelters were the semi-permanent homes of the day. Great wealth has been discovered underground, but the town seems to have benefited little from these discoveries.