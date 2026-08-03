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215 / 365
Island Lagoon Lookout P8035330
We had lunch at this lovely lookout on our way to Lake Hart rest area where we camped for the night.
Outback South Australia is much greener than usual thanks to much better rainfall this year.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Merrelyn
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@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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365 -2026
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Taken
3rd August 2026 11:12am
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