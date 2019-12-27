Previous
Fallen Flowers _DSC9415 by merrelyn
Photo 1666

Fallen Flowers _DSC9415

At this time of year our lawn usually has a scattering of fallen frangipani flowers. I have several varieties and I'm tempted to try grafting different colours onto one plant.
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana Ludwigs ace
A gorgeous capture of your lovely selection, great colours and reflections. Fav
December 27th, 2019  
Margo ace
they are so pretty
December 27th, 2019  
