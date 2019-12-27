Sign up
Photo 1666
Fallen Flowers _DSC9415
At this time of year our lawn usually has a scattering of fallen frangipani flowers. I have several varieties and I'm tempted to try grafting different colours onto one plant.
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
2
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
2358
photos
166
followers
110
following
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
1664
1665
1666
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
27th December 2019 6:07pm
Tags
reflections
,
flowers
,
frangipani
Diana Ludwigs
ace
A gorgeous capture of your lovely selection, great colours and reflections. Fav
December 27th, 2019
Margo
ace
they are so pretty
December 27th, 2019
