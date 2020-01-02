Sign up
Photo 1672
Chasing Butterflies P1020102
We spent a couple of hours picking blueberries at friend's property. I had to call a halt for a few minutes to go off in pursuit of the butterflies.
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
2
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2367
photos
167
followers
110
following
458% complete
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
1670
1671
1672
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
2nd January 2020 5:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
insects
,
butterflies
,
salvia
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Simply a stunning fav! You sure are getting to know your camera well.
January 2nd, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
January 2nd, 2020
