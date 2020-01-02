Previous
Chasing Butterflies P1020102 by merrelyn
Photo 1672

Chasing Butterflies P1020102

We spent a couple of hours picking blueberries at friend's property. I had to call a halt for a few minutes to go off in pursuit of the butterflies.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana Ludwigs ace
Simply a stunning fav! You sure are getting to know your camera well.
January 2nd, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
January 2nd, 2020  
