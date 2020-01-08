Sign up
Photo 1678
The Things You Do For A Photo P1080588
A few blocks from our house is a beautiful poinciana tree. I've been wanting to photograph the flowers since it started blooming but it's been too windy. This afternoon I resorted to picking a flower to bring home.
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
reflections
,
flower
,
poinciana
narayani
Gorgeous
January 8th, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
Such a striking colour. I can see why you wanted to photograph it :)
January 8th, 2020
Merrelyn
ace
@narayani
@kgolab
Most of the tree is covered with these beautiful flowers. It's stunning :)
January 8th, 2020
