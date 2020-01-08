Previous
Next
The Things You Do For A Photo P1080588 by merrelyn
Photo 1678

The Things You Do For A Photo P1080588

A few blocks from our house is a beautiful poinciana tree. I've been wanting to photograph the flowers since it started blooming but it's been too windy. This afternoon I resorted to picking a flower to bring home.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
459% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani
Gorgeous
January 8th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
Such a striking colour. I can see why you wanted to photograph it :)
January 8th, 2020  
Merrelyn ace
@narayani @kgolab Most of the tree is covered with these beautiful flowers. It's stunning :)
January 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise