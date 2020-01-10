Previous
Next
Beach Treasures_DSC9648 by merrelyn
Photo 1680

Beach Treasures_DSC9648

Today's our 44th Wedding Anniversary. I wandered around the garden several times looking for birds and bugs but nothing really worked. This was a desperation shot before getting ready to go out for a celebratory dinner.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
460% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Debra ace
Nicely done
January 10th, 2020  
Corinne ace
great details !
January 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise