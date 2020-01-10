Sign up
Photo 1680
Beach Treasures_DSC9648
Today's our 44th Wedding Anniversary. I wandered around the garden several times looking for birds and bugs but nothing really worked. This was a desperation shot before getting ready to go out for a celebratory dinner.
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
Tags
sea-glass
,
found_objects
,
sea_anemone
Debra
ace
Nicely done
January 10th, 2020
Corinne
ace
great details !
January 10th, 2020
