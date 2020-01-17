Previous
Keeping With The Ocean Theme P1170012 by merrelyn
Photo 1687

Keeping With The Ocean Theme P1170012

I headed out to Point Peron in search of ospreys. Unfortunately they weren't there so I tried for some rippling wave splashes.
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
