Photo 1704
Enjoying The Beach After A Hot Day P2031034
We hit 39C today and tomorrow is expected to be hotter.
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2410
photos
172
followers
117
following
Tags
sunset
,
beach
,
clouds
,
rays
,
silhouettes
,
rockingham
Diana
ace
A fantastic capture with wonderful silhouettes and a great vibe.
February 3rd, 2020
Lena Nau
Wonderful silhouettes and light. You discover new things in a second look, and in the third look and...
February 3rd, 2020
