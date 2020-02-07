Previous
The Tail End Of Tonight's Sunset P2071268 by merrelyn
The Tail End Of Tonight's Sunset P2071268

This evening we met friends in Mandurah for dinner and a photoshoot . We missed the sunset but the sky was still beautiful when we left the restaurant.
I continue to be amazed by the image stabilisation on my new camera as this was hand held.
Merrelyn

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful night shot and an amazing looking sky.
February 7th, 2020  
