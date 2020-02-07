Sign up
Photo 1708
The Tail End Of Tonight's Sunset P2071268
This evening we met friends in Mandurah for dinner and a photoshoot . We missed the sunset but the sky was still beautiful when we left the restaurant.
I continue to be amazed by the image stabilisation on my new camera as this was hand held.
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2419
photos
177
followers
117
following
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
lights
,
mandurah
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful night shot and an amazing looking sky.
February 7th, 2020
