Previous
Next
It's Blooming Again P2200156 by merrelyn
Photo 1721

It's Blooming Again P2200156

This lovely dendrobium grows quite happily in a pot in my garden. It sulked for a while after I repotted it but it has recovered and now has two flower spikes.
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
471% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani
Sweet little one
February 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise