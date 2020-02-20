Sign up
Photo 1721
It's Blooming Again P2200156
This lovely dendrobium grows quite happily in a pot in my garden. It sulked for a while after I repotted it but it has recovered and now has two flower spikes.
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
orchids
,
dendrobium
,
feb20words
narayani
Sweet little one
February 20th, 2020
