Photo 1742
Rainbow Pencils DSC_7326
I'm still very time poor so this is another quick and easy and the best of only 4 shots that I managed to take today.
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
12th March 2020 4:45pm
Tags
mirror
,
reflections
,
rainbow
,
pencils
,
march20words
Islandgirl
ace
Very nice, Love this on the dark background and your composition!
March 12th, 2020
