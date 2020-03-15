Previous
Tawny Frogmouth P3150272 by merrelyn
Tawny Frogmouth P3150272

We spent a delightful morning at a small local zoo with members of my camera club. The owner brought several animals out for us to photograph. This lovely little fellow posed beautifully for us.
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
narayani
Wonderful detail!
March 15th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Great close up, details
March 15th, 2020  
Diana ace
beautiful shot and wonderful details.
March 15th, 2020  
