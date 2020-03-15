Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1745
Tawny Frogmouth P3150272
We spent a delightful morning at a small local zoo with members of my camera club. The owner brought several animals out for us to photograph. This lovely little fellow posed beautifully for us.
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2495
photos
177
followers
120
following
478% complete
View this month »
1738
1739
1740
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
Latest from all albums
1742
539
540
1743
541
1744
542
1745
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
15th March 2020 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
tawny_frogmouth
,
peel_zoo
narayani
Wonderful detail!
March 15th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Great close up, details
March 15th, 2020
Diana
ace
beautiful shot and wonderful details.
March 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close