Previous
Next
Soap Doesn't Have to Be Plain... DSC_0998 by merrelyn
Photo 1751

Soap Doesn't Have to Be Plain... DSC_0998

especially if you make it yourself.

For Mundane-soap

Soap seems to be another casualty in the panic buying epidemic. I'm glad that I make my own and have plenty on hand for friends and family.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
479% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani
Great photo of very pretty soap!
March 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise