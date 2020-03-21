Sign up
Photo 1751
Soap Doesn't Have to Be Plain... DSC_0998
especially if you make it yourself.
For Mundane-soap
Soap seems to be another casualty in the panic buying epidemic. I'm glad that I make my own and have plenty on hand for friends and family.
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2508
photos
178
followers
120
following
479% complete
1744
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
1751
545
1748
546
1749
547
1750
1751
548
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
21st March 2020 4:15pm
Tags
bubbles
,
soap
,
mundane-soap
,
march20words
narayani
Great photo of very pretty soap!
March 21st, 2020
