Previous
Next
Just What I Needed DSC_7992 by merrelyn
Photo 1781

Just What I Needed DSC_7992

It was wonderful to get out to Point Peron for a walk this afternoon. To add to the enjoyment of the walk we saw a pod of dolphins fishing off the end of Point John and a couple of osprey on the wing (wrong lens to photograph them).
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
487% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

summerfield ace
i'd give anything to get to a place like this. maybe not anything, but something. :-) very nice composition, merrelyn. aces!
April 20th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot and great composition.
April 20th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
I remember this spot. Lovely scene Merrelyn.
April 20th, 2020  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture of this beautiful scene. I am so jealous, being stuck at home!
April 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise