Photo 1781
Just What I Needed DSC_7992
It was wonderful to get out to Point Peron for a walk this afternoon. To add to the enjoyment of the walk we saw a pod of dolphins fishing off the end of Point John and a couple of osprey on the wing (wrong lens to photograph them).
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2554
photos
183
followers
121
following
Tags
rocks
,
beach
,
waves
,
clouds
,
splash
,
point_peron
summerfield
ace
i'd give anything to get to a place like this. maybe not anything, but something. :-) very nice composition, merrelyn. aces!
April 20th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful shot and great composition.
April 20th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
I remember this spot. Lovely scene Merrelyn.
April 20th, 2020
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture of this beautiful scene. I am so jealous, being stuck at home!
April 20th, 2020
