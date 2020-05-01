Sign up
Photo 1792
Catching The Last Of The Light..... P5010412
and a photobomber.
1st May 2020
1st May 20
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2570
photos
184
followers
122
following
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
1792
1788
563
1789
564
1790
1791
565
1792
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
1st May 2020 5:22pm
Tags
dandelion
,
bug
,
bokeh
,
weeds
,
seeds
,
photobomber
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful details in this.
May 1st, 2020
bep
Lovely close up.
May 1st, 2020
