Previous
Next
Sunset With A Splash P5020495 by merrelyn
Photo 1793

Sunset With A Splash P5020495

I couldn't believe the number of cars that parked along the beaches this evening. People were out and about enjoying the glorious evening and the beautiful sunset, while still observing social distance.
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
491% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
What a stunning sky
May 2nd, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Glorious sunset Merrelyn. Just before lunch we were face timing a friend in Perth, seems your lockdown has been eased, lucky for you, I think our restrictions are likely to go on for a few weeks yet, especially for us "oldies"!!
May 2nd, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture of that beautiful sky.
May 2nd, 2020  
Corinne ace
Love love that sky ! Fav !
May 2nd, 2020  
Merrelyn ace
@judithdeacon I'm certainly glad that we live in WA Judith. We haven't had any new cases for 3 days and now only have 23 active cases in the state.
May 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise