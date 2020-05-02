Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1793
Sunset With A Splash P5020495
I couldn't believe the number of cars that parked along the beaches this evening. People were out and about enjoying the glorious evening and the beautiful sunset, while still observing social distance.
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2572
photos
184
followers
122
following
491% complete
View this month »
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
1792
1793
Latest from all albums
1789
564
1790
1791
565
1792
566
1793
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
2nd May 2020 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
beach
,
clouds
,
splash
,
shoalwater
Phil Sandford
ace
What a stunning sky
May 2nd, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Glorious sunset Merrelyn. Just before lunch we were face timing a friend in Perth, seems your lockdown has been eased, lucky for you, I think our restrictions are likely to go on for a few weeks yet, especially for us "oldies"!!
May 2nd, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture of that beautiful sky.
May 2nd, 2020
Corinne
ace
Love love that sky ! Fav !
May 2nd, 2020
Merrelyn
ace
@judithdeacon
I'm certainly glad that we live in WA Judith. We haven't had any new cases for 3 days and now only have 23 active cases in the state.
May 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close