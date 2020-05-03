Sign up
Photo 1794
Glowing In The Afternoon Light P5030607
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
2
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2574
photos
184
followers
122
following
491% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
3rd May 2020 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
leaves
,
autumn
Mariana Visser
Beautiful
May 3rd, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful Autumn shot.
May 3rd, 2020
