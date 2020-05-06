Sign up
Photo 1799
It's Still Blowing......DSC_8374
but not as bad as it was.
6th May 2020
6th May 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Tags
rocks
,
beach
,
waves
,
clouds
,
spray
,
storm
,
point_peron
narayani
It’s been wild! Lovely shot
May 6th, 2020
KWind
ace
I love the waves and water colour.
May 6th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely capture and it does look like it would be windy.
May 6th, 2020
