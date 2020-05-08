Previous
Another Casualty Of The Storm P5080778 by merrelyn
Another Casualty Of The Storm P5080778

At least three boats broke their moorings and were washed ashore during the recent storm. This one is in a pretty sad state and will need a lot of work when it's salvaged.
Merrelyn

narayani
Someone will be upset - but it made a good photo 😄
May 8th, 2020  
