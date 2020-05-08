Sign up
Photo 1801
Another Casualty Of The Storm P5080778
At least three boats broke their moorings and were washed ashore during the recent storm. This one is in a pretty sad state and will need a lot of work when it's salvaged.
8th May 2020
8th May 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2
1
2
365
E-M1MarkII
8th May 2020 5:33pm
sunset
beach
clouds
boat
rockingham
narayani
Someone will be upset - but it made a good photo 😄
May 8th, 2020
