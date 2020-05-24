Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1817
The Storm Is On It's Way P5240570
It was pretty windy when we checked out the beaches this morning but it's going to get worse. They are forecasting very strong winds and high seas overnight and tomorrow.
24th May 2020
24th May 20
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2619
photos
189
followers
122
following
497% complete
View this month »
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
1817
Latest from all albums
214
585
586
1815
1816
587
1817
588
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
24th May 2020 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
beach
,
waves
,
storm
,
point_peron
