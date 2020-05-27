Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1820
The Sweetest Are Hard To Get DSC_8904
I would have preferred that the blue building stripe wasn't there, but my editing skills aren't up to removing it.
27th May 2020
27th May 20
6
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2625
photos
190
followers
123
following
498% complete
View this month »
1813
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
Latest from all albums
1817
588
589
1818
1819
590
1820
591
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
27th May 2020 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
birds
,
flowers
,
honeyeaters
,
flame_tree
,
singing_honeyeater
,
sixws-105
bep
Wonderful shot!
May 27th, 2020
Diana
ace
Such a stunning capture Merrelyn. Could you not just have desaturated the blue? I often play with desaturation 😉
May 27th, 2020
narayani
Beautiful capture!
May 27th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
Fabulous shot. Fav.
May 27th, 2020
Babs
ace
Fabulous shot. Honeyeaters are so agile. fav.
May 27th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a fun and sweet capture.
May 27th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close