The Sweetest Are Hard To Get DSC_8904 by merrelyn
Photo 1820

The Sweetest Are Hard To Get DSC_8904

I would have preferred that the blue building stripe wasn't there, but my editing skills aren't up to removing it.
27th May 2020 27th May 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details

bep
Wonderful shot!
May 27th, 2020  
Diana ace
Such a stunning capture Merrelyn. Could you not just have desaturated the blue? I often play with desaturation 😉
May 27th, 2020  
narayani
Beautiful capture!
May 27th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Fabulous shot. Fav.
May 27th, 2020  
Babs ace
Fabulous shot. Honeyeaters are so agile. fav.
May 27th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a fun and sweet capture.
May 27th, 2020  
