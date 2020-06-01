Previous
Gumnuts DSC_8999 by merrelyn
Photo 1825

Gumnuts DSC_8999

This afternoon we explored the walking trails in a rehabilitated swampland not far from home. It's an area that we'll definitely return to.This little gum tree was loaded with gumnuts. It would have been spectacular in bloom.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details

SandraD ace
Lovely shot.
June 1st, 2020  
Babs ace
Don't they look delightful. fav.
June 1st, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
nice
June 1st, 2020  
