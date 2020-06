More Rain On The Way DSCN2980

Rain was threatening and I didn't want to risk my "good cameras" when I went to the beach this afternoon so I took my trusty, waterproof point and shoot. Unfortunately there was nothing of much interest to photograph. The ocean was pretty much grey on grey. It was too windy for plants, so this was about all that was left. I figured that the sky was looking a little wild, there were trees and it was taken outside so at a pinch it could sneak into 30 Days Wild.