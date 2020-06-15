Is It A Type Of Yucca? P6150280

I was looking for photo inspiration in my front garden this afternoon when a neighbour called me over to look at a plant in her garden. She had seen me with my camera and thought that I might find it interesting. I certainly did. Although the plant is only about 30cm high, the flower spike is at least 2 metres tall and has little clumps of buds all the way up. The petals are not really obvious but the stamens are.

She didn't know what the plant was, but we both wondered if it might be a variety of yucca.