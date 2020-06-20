Previous
It's Very Dry DSC_9148

On our first night out we camped at Galena Bridge on the Murchison River. I love the trees but the countryside is so dry.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great shot and the trees are so interesting.
June 23rd, 2020  
