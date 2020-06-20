Sign up
Photo 1844
It's Very Dry DSC_9148
On our first night out we camped at Galena Bridge on the Murchison River. I love the trees but the countryside is so dry.
20th June 2020
20th Jun 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
trees
,
30dayswild2020
,
galena_bridge
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great shot and the trees are so interesting.
June 23rd, 2020
