Previous
Next
Photo 1852
Do You Think She'll See Us In Here? P6280489
We had to stop on the way back to our campsite because there was a family of 5 emus on the road. They're very inquisitive birds and were in no hurry to move off the road. They seemed to be enjoying watching us as much as we enjoyed watching them.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
2
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2669
photos
193
followers
129
following
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
28th June 2020 4:21pm
Tags
birds
,
emus
,
30dayswild2020
,
kennedy_ranges
bruni
ace
They blend in so perfectly. excellent capture. fav.
July 7th, 2020
Monica
Great capture and title!
July 7th, 2020
