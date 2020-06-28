Previous
Do You Think She'll See Us In Here? P6280489
Photo 1852

Do You Think She'll See Us In Here? P6280489

We had to stop on the way back to our campsite because there was a family of 5 emus on the road. They're very inquisitive birds and were in no hurry to move off the road. They seemed to be enjoying watching us as much as we enjoyed watching them.
28th June 2020

Merrelyn

bruni ace
They blend in so perfectly. excellent capture. fav.
July 7th, 2020  
Monica
Great capture and title!
July 7th, 2020  
